Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,151.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

