Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.