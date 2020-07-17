Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

