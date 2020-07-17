Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $183.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.