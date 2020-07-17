Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $133.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

