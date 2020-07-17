Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

