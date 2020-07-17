Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

