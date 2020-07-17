Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $597.44 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $603.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.58 and its 200 day moving average is $546.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

