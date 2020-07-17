Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,262 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

IWV opened at $187.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

