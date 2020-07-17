M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.80 ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 175.35 ($2.16) on Friday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of £113.95 ($140.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,005.91). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,175 shares of company stock valued at $193,091.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

