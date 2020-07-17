Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Michaels have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Despite dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, the company’s initiatives to reopen stores in a phased way boosted the stock. Further, its newly-launched delivery options, including curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales. Also, solid demand for canvas, paint, kids' crafts bodes well for Maker strategy, which is expected to remain positive in fiscal 2020 and beyond. However, temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19 hurt quarterly results. The bottom line was hurt by lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs have been persistent concerns for the company and are likely to continue.”

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.