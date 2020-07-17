Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

