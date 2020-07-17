Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

