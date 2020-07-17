Mitchell Maiman Sells 9,450 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $12,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,109 shares in the company, valued at $208,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mitchell Maiman sold 9,450 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $11,340.00.

Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Forward Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

