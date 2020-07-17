MKM Partners Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $87.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $5,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

