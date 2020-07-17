Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,398,800.00 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.

On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00.

Moderna stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

