Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 37537621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,692,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,175,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock valued at $134,776,308 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.