Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 37537621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $192,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at $301,175,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock valued at $134,776,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

