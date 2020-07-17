Morgan Stanley Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $107.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.