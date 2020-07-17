Morgan Stanley Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $62.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

