Motco Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,363.78. The company has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

