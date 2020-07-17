NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NetApp posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

