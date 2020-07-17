Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.18.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.