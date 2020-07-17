Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.18.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average is $395.81. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

