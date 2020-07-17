Netflix’s (NFLX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $445.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.54.

Netflix stock opened at $527.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.60 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

