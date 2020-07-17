Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

