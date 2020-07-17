Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NEM opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

