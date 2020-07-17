Norman Ashton Purchases 100,000 Shares of Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) insider Norman Ashton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($7,876.71).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. Aurora Labs Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of A$0.39 ($0.26).

Aurora Labs Company Profile

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

