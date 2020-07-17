NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Down 4.2%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27, 2,312,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,882,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

