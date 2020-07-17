OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

OGE opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

