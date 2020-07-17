Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.82

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.82 and last traded at $176.27, with a volume of 78970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

