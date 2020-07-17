Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

