Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 1.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.49, approximately 1,723,914 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,919,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

