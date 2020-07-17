Paul M. Silva Sells 860 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $252.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

