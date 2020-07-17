PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Up 12.7%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 1,476,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 889,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

