Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,723 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.37% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $76,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of PEB opened at $11.94 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

