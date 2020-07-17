Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan Buys 4,585 Shares

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philip O. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.56 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $51,484,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

