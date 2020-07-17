Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $50.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several brokerages have commented on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.