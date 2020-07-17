Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

