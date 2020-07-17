Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.47. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

