Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle Sells 1,267 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $116,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 78,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

