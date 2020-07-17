Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

