Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

