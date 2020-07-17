Raymond James Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

NYSE:AEM opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,117,000 after acquiring an additional 273,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

