Raymond James Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $13.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.