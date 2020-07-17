Raymond James Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Price Target to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 68,253 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

