Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

