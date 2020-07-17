Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

