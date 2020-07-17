Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure might also aid. In addition, the company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 have been revised upward in the past 60 days. However, it expects its sales in the June quarter to fall 18-23% on a year-over-year basis. Due to uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, management decided not to provide any guidance for the next nine months of 2020. While the company halted its share-buyback program, it continues with the dividend payout plans. Also, product line simplification initiatives will likely be a spoilsport for Rexnord. Also, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

RXN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rexnord by 620.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 633,266 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

