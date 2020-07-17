Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 14,153 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 72.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

